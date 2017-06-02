Four Trampled to Death by Elephant in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Four persons, including a minor girl, were trampled to death and two others injured by an elephant at Vellalore area in the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The 12-year-old girl was sleeping in the veranda of her house when the elephant, which strayed into human habitations some days ago from nearby Madukkarai forests, trampled her to death at around 3.30 AM, police said.

The pachyderm then moved away from the area and attacked and grievously injured three more persons, including two women.

They were rushed to the government hospital here, but did not respond to treatment and passed away, police said.

The injured persons have been hospitalised.

Forest department officials said they are taking efforts to drive away the pachyderm into the forest by bringing in 'kumkis' (tamed elephants) and also trying to tranquilise it and urged people not to venture out of their homes.