Four Tribal Women Level Rape Charges Against Police in MP

Dhar: Four tribal women in Gandhwani area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district have accused that policemen raped them during a raid conducted on the night of January 25 to catch hold of some thieves.

Local Congress MLA from Gandhwan, Umang Singhar accompanied by a group of villagers, on Monday reached police headquarters in Bhopal and complained to the Director General of Police, RK Shukla.

Alleging that the said women were not medically examined after the sexual assault, the MLA produced a video showing inebriated police personnel looting villagers' belongings.

“We are yet to receive report of the medical examination of the women concerned. A team of six officers led by DSP (AJK) BK Chhari has been formed and action would be ensured on the basis of the report,” Superintendent of Police Dhar Virendra Singh told News18.

Singhar is said to have had a tough time while getting the case registered at Tanda police station. Leader of Opposition Bala Bachchan also staged a dharna outside the police station on Saturday.

The Manawar MLA and minister, Ranjana Baghel, addressed media at BJP office in Dhar and appreciated police action against criminals and sought action against those who were trying to shield them.

Jamanda and Bhutia villages in Gandhwani area are considered notorious for nurturing criminals who have been arrested in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan previously.

Following a raid in Jamanda and Bhutiya villages on January 25 by police, MLA Singhar had accused police of rape and loot the same evening.

However, Police registered an FIR booking locals for pelting stones on the police and refuted rape charges. According to police, there are 143 accused of loot and other crimes in the said villages.

According to Dhar Police, the locals in had earlier assaulted police teams, which encouraged them to send a large team to the area on January 25.