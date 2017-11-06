Fourth Accused in Bhopal Gangrape Arrested, Police Await Identification

Police on Monday nabbed the fourth accused in the gangrape of 19-year-old IPS aspirant here.Earlier in the day, the police had announced reward of Rs 10,000 on the fourth accused.However, there has been no official announcement of the arrest following embarrassment when police had initially arrested a wrong person after the incident.Sources in police said that senior police officers are waiting for the survivor get the accused identified by the girl before confirming his arrest.Sources claimed that the accused Ramesh alias Raju was hiding in the shanty of one of his relatives in Salaiya area in Kolar suburb since October 31. Following a tip off, Kolar police nabbed the culprit in evening.One of the accused was nabbed by the victim and his family on November 1 while two others were arrested by police on the same day.Meanwhile, several youths along with owners of UPSC tutorials classes took out a candle march from Board Office square till the incident site, near Habibganj railway station, against the gang rape on Monday.Holding placards, the protesters lambasted the atmosphere of fear among girls and slackness on the part of administration in ensuring safety of women in the city. Bursting with anger and frustration, the youths sought capital punishment for the gang rape accused.They demanded a police chowki in MP Nagar zone II, where the incident happened, as thousands of students attend coaching for engineering, banking and other courses at scores of tutorials functioning from the area.