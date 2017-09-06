Fraudsters Dupe Many Through Fake Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Website

Madhya Pradesh’s Tigers draw people from across the country to the state and a gang of fraudsters took advantage of this popularity to dupe people. The gang made a fraud website, similar to that of the MP forest department, and swindled people on the pretext of arranging safaris.The forest department and its online partner MPOnline approached the police and said that some people have developed the fake website and were swindling money from tourists. The proprietor of the website Shailesh Sanwaria and website developer Ashutosh Devangan have been arrested by the Cyber Cell.Police said Devangan was arrested from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. “Devangan confessed that he had copied the MP forest department site for a local trader, Shailesh Sanwaria,” an officer from the Cyber Cell told News18.After obtaining details of their prospective clients, Sanwaria used to talk to them pretending to be Sunil Yadav and promised to arrange for their tours.