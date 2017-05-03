»
1-min read

Free And Vibrant Press Vital For Democracy: PM Narendra Modi

IANS

Updated: May 3, 2017, 10:35 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Free And Vibrant Press Vital For Democracy: PM Narendra Modi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for a "free and vibrant press" and said it is "vital for democracy". He said this on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

In a tweet, he said it "is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards" the press.

"In today's day and age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement and has added more vigour to press freedom," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3 to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 10:31 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.