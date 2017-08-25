GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
French President Macron's Makeup Costs Prompt Criticism

The report in Le Point news magazine prompted harsh criticism of the president from French social media users. It said the cost includes the pay of a freelance makeup artist following Macron during television appearances and trips abroad.

Associated Press

Updated:August 25, 2017, 5:35 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony in Nice, southern France (AP)
Paris: President Emmanuel Macron's office has confirmed a report that the French leader spent 26,000 euros on makeup during his first three months in power, and says it's trying to find a cheaper alternative.

The report in Le Point news magazine prompted harsh criticism of the president from French social media users. It said the cost includes the pay of a freelance makeup artist following Macron during television appearances and trips abroad.

The president's office confirmed the amount today. The report comes at a bad time for Macron, with polls showing his popularity plunging in recent weeks following the announcement of budget cuts and divisive labor reform.

Le Point said Macron's makeup expenses are lower than those of predecessor Francois Hollande, who paid a full-time employee about 10,000 euros monthly.
