Fresh Fears for Indians Missing in Iraq, Families Back Home Told to Give DNA Samples

Families of 39 Indians missing in Iraq for three years have been asked to submit DNA samples following the discovery of mass graves in the worn-torn country, leading to fresh fears over their safety.A family in Punjab, where most of those missing hail from, told News18 that they received a call from the Sub Divisional Magistrate’s office on Friday evening, asking them to visit a certain forensic lab for “blood test”. Gurpinder, the sister of a missing Indian, said eight family members were present at the lab, but were not told why the samples were being collected.Sources told News18 that the DNA samples were being collected after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrote to the government of four states where the missing Indians hail from — Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.Sources, however, added that the move “should not lead to any speculation on their status”, adding that the DNA samples were being collected to dispel rumours.The Centre has refused to declare the missing Indians dead without “conclusive evidence”. In a passionate defence of her ministry’s position, Sushma Swaraj had told Parliament in July that “declaring anyone dead without proof is a sin that I won't commit."India had requested Iraq to investigate further when mass graves were found in Mosul after it was liberated from Islamic State control on July 9. Responding to the request, Iraqi authorities asked for DNA samples to be sent to be matched with the remains found in the mass graves, sources said.Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh had visited Erbil in Iraq for leads on the missing Indians, following which Sushma Swaraj said the search would continue as the Indians were spotted in Badoush Jail in early 2016. The Iraqi army recaptured Badoush Jail in March, but reports of the jail being destroyed had led to fears over the missing Indians’ safety.Forty Indians working in Iraq were kidnapped by the Islamic State in June 2014. One of them — Harjit Masih — managed to escape and claimed that the 39 others were killed in the desert near Badoush soon after being abducted.The government rejected Masih’s version of events and said one man’s claim is not proof enough to declare the Indians dead.During his visit to India in July, Iraqi foreign minister Ibrahim Al-Jafari had said his country would continue to “follow-up on this subject as if they were alive. This is what we must believe.”