Fresh Non-bailable Warrant Against Agusta Middleman Christian Michel

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against British national Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, and two directors of a company created him.

The Patiala House Court issued the warrant as the accused failed to appear before it on Saturday. The next hearing is scheduled for February 22.

The Rs 3600-crore deal to supply 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland came under the scanner after Italian authorities alleged that bribe was paid by the company to clinch the deal.

Former air force chief SP Tyagi, who was arrested by the CBI last month and is currently out on bail, been accused of influencing the deal in favour of AgustaWestland during his tenure as the IAF chief. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Michel had written to the CBI in August 2016, expressing willingness to join the probe but had requested that the CBI withdraw a pending red corner notice against him and that he be allowed to keep a video recording of the interrogation.

On December 2, a Delhi court issued a fresh non-bailable warrant

against Michel after the prosecution submitted that the alleged middleman was out of India.

In a December 4 interview to CNN-News18, Michel said he was afraid of being arrested on landing in India. “Will not accept plea bargain if offered. I have feel I am being targeted in this case. I am too small. I have never met the Gandhis, AK Antony (then defence minister) and Pranab Mukherjee (then finance minister),” Michel had said.