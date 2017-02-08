Fresh Snowfall in Parts of Kashmir, Warm Day in Delhi

New Delhi: Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received fresh snowfall as temperature in parts of the Valley remained above the freezing point while mercury hovered above season's normal in states like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The national capital experienced a warm day with maximum temperature settling at 24.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum dropped to 9 degrees Celsius, even as moderate foggy conditions were witnessed in the morning hours.

Humidity in air oscillated between 97 and 38 per cent in Delhi where visibility was recorded at 600 metres between 5.30 AM and 8.30 AM and at 1,500 metres around 11.30 AM.

In J-K, overcast conditions led to an increase in the night temperature in Kashmir as the mercury across the Valley, except in high altitude areas, remained above the freezing point, even as some places in the higher reaches received fresh snowfall, MeT officials said.

The mercury, which has been hovering around the freezing point for the past few days in the plains of the Valley, settled above the zero degrees Celsius last night.

However, the high altitude areas in Kashmir and Ladakh region continued to experience sub-zero night temperature.

Srinagar registered a minimum temperature of 0.4 degree Celsius, while Kokernag town recorded a low of 0.3 degree Celsius, Gulmarg (minus 7) and Pahalgam (minus 0.2) and Kupwara (minus 1.4).

Pahalgam recorded fresh snowfall of one cm during the last 24 hours, while there were also reports of snow in some other places in the higher reaches of Kashmir.

Leh town in Ladakh region registered a low of minus 9.7 degrees Celsius and the coldest recorded place in the state, while data for Kargil was not available.

Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave conditions with slight rise in day temperature.

The lowest minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sriganganagar followed by Sikar (5.5), Phalodi (6.6), Alwar (7.0), Churu (7.7) and Pilani (8.3).

The minimum temperature in Punjab and Haryana hovered above normal level at most places, with their joint capital Chandigarh recording a low of 12 degrees Celsius.

Ambala in Haryana registered a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum at Hisar and Karnal settled at 7.9 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala registered a low of 9.3 and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Bihar, though the minimum temperature across the state dropped by a few notches because of cold wind, the weather remained pleasant due to bright sunshine.

The minimum temperature fell to 10.6 degrees Celsius in Patna, while the maximum temperature remained at 26.5 degrees Celsius.