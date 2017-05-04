CBI Files Corruption Case Against Former Delhi Health Secretary

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case of corruption against former Delhi health secretary Dr Tarun Seem and three other private firms over alleged irregularities in handling funds meant for improving security in hospitals across the national capital.

The agency raided Seem’s office early on Thursday morning. Seem is currently the managing director of State Health Mission. He has been accused of mishandling Rs 10.50 crore that was meant for improving security around emergency areas of state-run hospitals. According to the case filed, the govt exchequer incurred huge losses because the irregularities in the handling of funds.

This is a fresh blow to the Aam Aadmi Party, as Seem was appointed by Delhi health minister by Satyendra Jain as health secretary, superseding atleast two senior IAS officers. Seem is an IRS officer from the 1992 batch. The CBI has made it clear that Jain has not been named in the FIR as of now.

The agency, however, is looking into the appointment of Satyendra Jain’s daughter, Saumya, as advisor to the director, State Health Mission. The LG had earlier agreed to the CBI investigating the appointment of Saumya by her father in his own ministry.