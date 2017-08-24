Friend Stops Class 11 Student From Taking Life, Parents Blame Blue Whale Game

: A class 11 student, addicted to online Blue Whale game, was on Thursday stopped from taking his life by his friend at Garbeta town in West Madnipur district.The student, identified as Raunak Singha, is a student of Garbeta High School. His father Swapan Kumar Singha is a clerk at Garbeta court. Family members said the boy had completed four stages, including watching a horror movie and went quiet for the entire day.As a part of the game, he also wrote ‘F-57’ with the help of a blade on his hand. One of the girl students in his class, Kashmira, noticed cut marks (on his hand) and alerted his class teacher Zafar Ali.The school teacher grew suspicious and informed his parents that, for the last few days, boy's behaviour was strange, and he was suffering from depression. They were also informed that on Thursday Raunak was desperately inquiring about the sound of whales when they swim in the sea.His mother Parul and father Sapan confronted him for his unusual behaviour, and Raunak confessed that he was playing the Blue Whale challenge.Speaking to News18, his mother Parul claimed, “We have found the Bangla version of blue whale game downloaded on his mobile phone. It called Timi-rer Dak (Whales Call). We are thankful to his friend who alerted the teacher and then we came to know about the matter.”When asked about his behaviour, she said, “He was looking tensed and depressed. We asked him many times, but he would say that he was not feeling well. Today, he confessed that he was playing that lethal game. We are shocked.”Raunak claimed that a few days ago he received a link on his mobile phone, and when he clicked the link, the game got downloaded on his phone.Meanwhile, a police team from the local police station took Raunak and his father for examination and his mobile phone was seized.On August 12, a Class 10 student had allegedly fallen victim to Blue Whale Challenge by hanging himself at his Keshpur house in the same West Midnapore district.The student, identified as Ankan De, was reportedly last seen playing the lethal game using his father’s desktop at his office in Anantapur Town. His father Gopinath De runs a cable TV business in Keshpur.A student of Anandapur High School, Ankan (14), was good in studies and was fond of gadgets and online computer games. In the morning, he went to take a bath and didn’t open the door for more than an hour. when his family got worried about him,the members broke open the door and found him hanging, wrapped partially in polythene sheets.Recently, a Class 7 student in Indore attempted suicide as part of the Blue Whale Challenge. He used to write in his school diary about every successful stage he completed while playing the deadly game.In Maharashtra, a businessman's 14-year-old son left home to complete a Blue Whale task but was luckily brought back to home by the police. He was found travelling in a Pune-bound bus from Solapur.The fatal online game has reportedly claimed more than 100 lives across Europe and Russia. The incident of the Mumbai teen is the first reported incident linked to the Blue Whale Challenge in India.The Kerala government has already asked the Central government to ban the Blue Whale Challenge in the country because a large number of young children are getting addicted to it.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the state police issued alerts to make parents aware of the game and asked them to keep an eye on their children for safety.