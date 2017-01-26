Fringes, Abstract Prints Rule Pre-teens' Fashion in 2017

New Delhi: Pop shades, fringes and abstract prints will rule the roost in the kids' fashion market in 2017, says an expert.

Mohita Indrayan, Chief Creative Director and co-founder of 612 League, lists some trends to watch out for:

* Pop-up tones: While 2016 was all about pastels and neutral tones, 2017 will be all about bold and pop shades. Hues of orange, bright yellow, green, ink blue and fuchsia pink will be perfect for the spring/summer collection while autumn/winter collections will be dominated by colours like dark greys, maroons and browns.

* Drape me abstract: Abstract prints would add quirk and style to pre-teen collection. The trend is perfect for the playful side of the kids/teens. Pair them up with plain jeans, skirts or wear them in dresses or scarves; the fashion style is here to stay in 2017.

* Ethnic by heart: Kids no longer shy away from experimenting and love to dress up in ethnic clothes during festivals. From anarkalis to lehengas, from Nehru jackets to kurta-pyjamas, the apparel range will add the oomph to your kids' wardrobe collection.

* Fringes: The fringes will enter pre-teens' wardrobe in various apparel and accessory options. From leather jackets, skirts, dresses, accessories and even footwear, the trend will be on top of the fashion list 2017.