From Anushka to Shami: Here are Others Who Were Trolled on Social Media

Kashmiri actor and Dangal star Zair Wasim, who was recently trolled on Social Media for having met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and had to apologise, was not the only one.

“Forgive me, I am just sixteen... I want to apologise to all those people who I have unintentionally hurt. People have been hurt by who I meet,” Wasim had said.

From Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli, Social Media trolls have often tried mocking celebrities for no reason.

Here are some other instances:

In 2012, ‘pragash’, the first all-girls rock band from Kashmir had to stop singing after it received hate messages followed by a fatwa.

In April 2015, trolls blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat’s poor on-field performance and India’s exit from the world cup.

In July 2015, actor Neha Dhupia faced nasty attack after she tweeted criticising PM Modi's 'governance'.

In September 2015, Sonam Kapoor got trolled for a tweet on Mumbai meat ban and highlighting misogyny. Sonam had said that India will remain a third world country "because of the intolerant misogynistic close-minded few."

In December 2015, a troupe of 30 girl students from J&K undertaking a countrywide tour under army’s operation sadbhavna were targeted by trolls after the release of photos their meeting with President Mukherjee.

In March 2016, trolls started thanking Anushka Sharma for “giving back Virat Kohli” after Virat's good performance.

In October 2016, Pakistani-origin singer Adnan Sami, who is now an Indian citizen, was trolled by Pakistanis after he hailed the Indian army for conducting surgical strikes on terror labs.

In December 2016, Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s baby was trolled for his name Taimur.

In December 2016, India pace bowler Mohd Shami became the victim of misplaced social media outrage after a photograph with his wife posted on Facebook led to nasty comments.

In December 2016, former Indian international cricketer Mohammad Kaif was trolled online for daring to strike a yoga pose and 'not following traditions of Islam'.

In January 2017, India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza was trolled on the social media for wearing Indian bridal dress.