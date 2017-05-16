From Dirty to Cleanest, Indore Now Imparting Sanitation Lessons to Other States

Indore: Bureaucrats from cities in various states are set to land in Indore to assess its cleanliness model.

This comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent his officers to learn lessons of cleanliness in Indore which topped the chart in Swachchta Survey conducted by the Centre.

Close to 150 officers will arriving in Indore from various states, said an officer from Indore Municipal Corporation, referring to a letter sent from Union Ministry of Urban Administration and Development.

These visiting bureaucrats would be taking stock of the sanitation innovations and endeavours taken by the city on May 26 and 27. The team comprises secretary and commissioner level officers.

The delegation, after reaching Indore on May 26, would be visiting various localities in Indore to interact with the locals and record their feedback. The letter did not mention officers of which states would be part of the delegation, an officer from IMC said wishing anonymity.

Prior to this visit, union minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu would be coming to Indore for a special function.

Indore took many by surprise when took the number one spot on Swachchta Survey-2017. The city had earned a dismal 149th spot in the Swachchta Survey in 2014. However, sustained efforts from local administration led to a transformation and the city jumped to 25th place in the same survey a year later, ultimately emerging as the cleanest city in 2017.

Bhopal finished close second in the Swachchta Survey 2017.

Gujarat has the maximum of 12 among the top 50 clean cities, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight.

Uttar Pradesh officers had visited the city four ago to take stock of cleanliness innovations at the city. During his participation at Narmada Yatra at Dindori, Adityanath said that he regularly sends his bureaucrats to MP for studying noted welfare schemes.