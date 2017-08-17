GADVASU CET 2017 Second Counseling Results Declared on gadvasu.in
The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducts Common Entrance test (CET) for candidates seeking admissions to various Under Graduate (UG) courses on the basis of scores obtained in the test.
The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, Punjab has published the results of the Second Counseling of Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 on its official website gadvasu.in.
The University conducts Common Entrance test (CET) for candidates seeking admissions to various Under Graduate (UG) courses on the basis of scores obtained in the test.
Candidates who had appeared in the GADVASU CET 2017 can check their results by following the instructions given below:
How to check the GADVASU CET 2017 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website – gadvasu.in
Step 2: Click on the link “RESULT CET GADVASU – 2017” at the left side of screen
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and click Submit
Step 4: Download the Results and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://gadvasu.in/Result1.asp
GADVASU CET 2017 was held for admissions to B.V.Sc. & A.H. / B.F.Sc. / B. Tech. (Biotechnology) / B.Tech (Dairy Technology) programs at the university. As per the notification from the authorities, the second counseling will start today i.e. on 17th August 2017 and the third and last on 6th September 2017.
The Venue for Counseling is: Auditorium, Silver Jubilee Block, University Veterinary Hospital, Opposite Nanaksar Gurudwara, Ferozepur road, Ludhiana.
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is a veterinary university in Ludhiana, Punjab, India. It was a part of Punjab Agricultural University and was established on 9th August 2005 to serve the society by promoting the livestock production, health and prevention of diseases through integrated teaching and extension programs.
The mission of the College is to produce veterinary graduates, scientists and extension workers for promoting better livestock health, by preventing diseases, increasing production and reproduction of livestock and thereby the improvement of rural life quality in Punjab.
