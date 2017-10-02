GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Gandhi Jayanti LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to Unveil Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Rajghat Shortly

News18.com | October 2, 2017, 7:53 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
India marks the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, which will be celebrated as Swachhta Diwas. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will be accompanied by President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 2, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi has reached Rajghat where he paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi and is now medidating at Bapu's memorial.

Oct 2, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

India marks the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, which will be celebrated as Swachhta Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will be accompanied by President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.‬‬

  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    356/5
    50.0 overs
    		 258/5
    35.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    369/9
    50.0 overs
    		 245/10
    39.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 124 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES