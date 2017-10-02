Gandhi Jayanti LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to Unveil Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Rajghat Shortly

India marks the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, which will be celebrated as Swachhta Diwas. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will be accompanied by President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.
