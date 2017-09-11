GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gang Involved in Making Fake Aadhaar Cards Busted, 10 Arrested

The fingerprints and retina scans on the fake Aadhaar cards were of the members of the gang. They resorted to this method to complete the biometric parameters.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 10:32 AM IST
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in preparing fake Aadhaar cards.

Ten people have been arrested, including kingpin of the gang Saurabh Singh, from Kanpur. He was arrested on Sunday from World Bank Colony in Barra locality, an STF official said in Lucknow.

The fingerprints and retina scans on the fake Aadhaar cards were of the members of the gang. They resorted to this method to complete the biometric parameters, he said.

During the raid, the STF seized papers with fake fingerprints, and finger and retina scanners.

The STF swung into action after the UIDAI deputy director lodged a police complaint in Lucknow, the official said.

The gang used to hack biometric security settings of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through cloned fingerprints and tamper application client source for preparing the fake Aadhaar cards, he said.
