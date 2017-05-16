Gang, Threatening to Release 'Pirated Version of Baahubali-2', Busted

Hyderabad: A special cyber crime team in Hyderabad has busted a gang, allegedly involved in producing pirated version of the latest blockbuster -'Baahubali- the conclusion'. The group also blackmailed the producers that they will release it on the internet.

Police have arrested 6 members of this group from Delhi and Bihar. They seized mobile, laptops, hard disks, tabs, HDMI video capture, HDMI to RCA converter, along with other accessories.

The same gang was booked for piracy of the first instalment of the film - Baahubali - too.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, deputy Commissioner of Police, CCS, Avinash Mohanty said, "The hi-tech gang operated film piracy syndicate in a very organised manner. One of the accused, Divaker, is the owner of Veena Cinema theatre in Bibusarai district of Bihar. The accused copied the digital HD copy of the movie and created a pirated version of the same to illegally upload it on the internet and make easy money."

On April 29, 2017, producer Prasad Devineni filed a complaint with police, stating, "On the first day of the release, a pirated HD quality version of Baahubali was copied and we were blackmailed to pay lakhs of rupees to stop pirated version from being uploaded on the internet.

However, investigations into the case revealed a very concerning trend. This is the first reported case in India, where pirates were found blackmailing the big producers. One of the accused, Rahul Mehta from Delhi, in the garb of the fake anti-piracy agency, negotiated the deals of the pirates with the producers. He is claiming to have been in touch with big production houses in Bollywood as well.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Rajkumar Akella, chairman Anti-video piracy cell said, "In Hollywood, reports say pirates are holding big studio like Walt Disney to ransom and demanding millions of dollars, even threatening to release their upcoming film "Pirates of the Caribbean" on the internet, if not paid. Similar things are happening here, but the amount is lesser. There is urgent need to take bigger measures to secure our content."