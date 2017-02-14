Ganga Clean Up: NGT Orders CBI Probe Against UP Jal Nigam
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in the cleaning up of river Ganga by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.
The tribunal found that a Sewage Treatment Plant on Garh drain in Garh Mukteshwar was being constructed without any field work, inspection or analysing the effluents and discharge.
After finding that the money spent and preparation done to construct STPs over Garh and Brij Ghat drain was "dubious", the tribunal directed CBI to launch an inquiry against the UP Jal Nigam General Manager.
Grilling the UP Jal Nigam officials over pollution in Ganga river, NGT Chairman Swatanter Kumar said showing laxity on cleaning Ganga was "shameful".
"You sit and keep wasting public money. How shameless can you be. Ganga is not cleaned because of officers like you," Kumar said, reprimanding the officers.
