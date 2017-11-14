Gangster on Facebook Admits Killing Hindu Outfit Leader in Amritsar

"I want to tell my friends that the murder of Vipan Sharma which took place on October 30 on Amritsar-Batala road was committed by me."His killing should not be linked with any religion". A Facebook post allegedly belonging to a gangster and the prime accused in the murder case on Monday claimed that he killed the Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader in Amritsar last month.Taking note of the post, the Amritsar Police has written to cyber crime cell to verify the authenticity of the purported claim made on the social networking site.In the post, Saraj Singh Mintoo, prime accused in the murder case of Vipan Sharma, admitted that he killed the Hindu Sangharsh Sena district chief on October 30.Sharma was shot dead from point blank range in full public view at Bharat Nagar locality on Batala-Amritsar road. In the post, Mintoo held Sharma responsible for murdering a cop, who was the father of his friend.Mintoo along with two others, Shubham Singh and Dharminder Singh, were booked for their alleged involvement in the case, police said.A special investigation team led by Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jagmohan Singh is probing the murder case."We have taken notice of the Facebook post," Charanjit Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-1), Amritsar, said."We have written to the cyber crime cell to verify the authenticity of the claim. We want to know whether the (Facebook) account actually belongs to the accused or somebody else is updating the posts," said the ADCP who is part of the SIT.The men are still absconding, he said. Meanwhile, the police have taken Sukhraj Kaur, Mintoo's mother, into custody for allegedly sheltering gangsters after the crime.