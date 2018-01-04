GATE 2018 Admit Cards Released at gate.iitg.ac.in; Download Now, Preferably in Color! Know the Exam Schedule
IIT, Guwahati was scheduled to release the Admit Cards for GATE 2018 on 5th January 2018 i.e. tomorrow, however, the institution released it a day prior, today.
GATE 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – gate.iitg.ac.in.
IIT, Guwahati was scheduled to release the Admit Cards for GATE 2018 on 5th January 2018 i.e. tomorrow, however, the institution released it a day prior, today. IITG has suggested candidates to download their admit cards and get them printed preferably in color. “GATE 2018 Admit Card is available for downloading and printing (preferably in colour)” read the official notification.
Candidates who have registered to appear for GATE 2018 examinations on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February, next month can follow the instructions below and download their admit cards at the earliest. Also, as per the official website, the results of GATE 2018 are expected on 17th March 2018.
How to Download GATE 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gate.iitg.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in
Step 3 – Login to your candidate profile by entering your Enrollment Id or Email Address, Password and Captcha; click on Submit
Step 4 – Preview your Admit Card and download the same
Step 5 – Take a print out (preferably colored) for further use
GATE 2018 Exam Schedule:
The GATE 2018 Exams will be conducted in two sessions viz forenoon – 9 AM to 12 Noon and afternoon – 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates must read the instructions given on the admit card to ensure hassle free entry to the examination hall.
3rd February 2018 (Saturday) 9AM to 12Noon (Forenoon Session): ME, EY, PE, XE, XL
ME: Mechanical Engineering
EY: Ecology and Evolution
PE: Petroleum Engineering
XE: Engineering Sciences
XL: Life Sciences
3rd February 2018 (Saturday) 2PM to 5PM (Afternoon Session): ME, AE, MA, PI
ME: Mechanical Engineering
AE: Aerospace Engineering
MA: Mathematics
PI: Production and Industrial Engineering
4th February 2018 (Sunday) 9 AM to 12 Noon: CS, MN
CS: Computer Sc. and Information Technology
MN: Mining Engineering
4th February 2018 (Sunday) 2 PM to 5 PM: AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF
AG: Agricultural Engineering
AR: Architecture and Planning
BT: Biotechnology
CH: Chemical Engineering
CY: Chemistry
GG: Geology and Geophysics
IN: Instrumentation Engineering
MT: Metallurgical Engineering
PH: Physics
TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
10th February 2018 (Saturday) 9 AM to 12 Noon: EC
EC: Electronics and Communication Engineering.
10th February 2018 (Saturday) 2 PM to 5 PM: EE
EE: Electrical Engineering
11th February 2018 (Sunday) 9 AM to 12 Noon: CE
CE: Civil Engineering
11th February 2018 (Sunday) 2 PM to 5 PM: CE
CE: Civil Engineering
PSUs Online Application Schedule for GATE 2018 based Recruitment:
5th Jan 2018 - Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
5th Jan 2018 - Indian Oil Corporation Limited
9th Jan 2018 - Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
10th Jan 2018 - National Thermal Power Corporation
March/April 2018 - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
