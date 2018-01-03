GATE 2018 Admit Cards to Release on 5th Jan, Check the Timetable & Online Application Schedule for PSUs
The Admit Cards will carry important instructions for the candidates along with important information like Enrollment Number, Registration Id, Roll Number, Date of Examination, Venue, Time/Session and Paper
Candidates who have enrolled for GATE 2018 must keep a tab on the official website on Friday, 5th January to download their admit cards
GATE 2018 Admit Cards will be available on 5th January 2018, this week, on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2018 - gate.iitg.ac.in/. The notification pertaining to the same on the web portal read, “Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing) – Friday – 05th January 2018.” GATE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted across the country on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February 2018, next month, in two sessions viz forenoon from 9am to 12 noon and afternoon from 2pm to 5pm.
Candidates who have enrolled for GATE 2018 must keep a tab on the official website on Friday, 5th January to download their admit cards as and when they are released. The Admit Cards will carry important instructions for the candidates along with important information like Enrollment Number, Registration Id, Roll Number, Date of Examination, Venue, Time/Session and Paper.
While Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2018 is one of the most crucial exams for candidates seeking admissions in Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes in IITs, IISC and various prestigious engineering, technology and architecture institutions in India; it is also considered by various Public Sector Undertakings -PSUs to shortlist engineering candidates for their internal recruitment processes.
The participating PSUs will shortly begin the online application process for recruitment based on GATE 2018 scores on their official websites and candidates would need to furnish their roll number or registration id while applying for the same. Here are the details pertaining to the online application process for the participating PSUs:
1. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – online application process to begin on 5th Jan 2018
2. Indian Oil Corporation Limited – online application process to begin on 5th Jan 2018
3. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited – online application process to begin on 9th Jan 2018
4. National Thermal Power Corporation – online application process to begin on 10th Jan 2018
5. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation – online application process to begin in March/April 2018
Earlier last month, IIT Guwahati had released the exam schedule for GATE 2018 viz:
GATE 2018 Exam Schedule:
3rd February 2018 (Saturday) 9AM to 12Noon (Forenoon Session): ME, EY, PE, XE, XL
ME: Mechanical Engineering
EY: Ecology and Evolution
PE: Petroleum Engineering
XE: Engineering Sciences
XL: Life Sciences
3rd February 2018 (Saturday) 2PM to 5PM (Afternoon Session): ME, AE, MA, PI
ME: Mechanical Engineering
AE: Aerospace Engineering
MA: Mathematics
PI: Production and Industrial Engineering
4th February 2018 (Sunday) 9AM to 12Noon (Forenoon Session): CS, MN
CS: Computer Sc. and Information Technology
MN: Mining Engineering
4th February 2018 (Sunday) 2PM to 5PM (Afternoon Session): AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF
AG: Agricultural Engineering
AR: Architecture and Planning
BT: Biotechnology
CH: Chemical Engineering
CY: Chemistry
GG: Geology and Geophysics
IN: Instrumentation Engineering
MT: Metallurgical Engineering
PH: Physics
TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
10th February 2018 (Saturday) 9AM to 12Noon (Forenoon Session): EC
EC: Electronics and Communication Engg.
10th February 2018 (Saturday) 2PM to 5PM (Afternoon Session): EE
EE: Electrical Engineering
11th February 2018 (Sunday) 09:00 - 12:00 hrs (Forenoon Session): CE
CE: Civil Engineering
11th February 2018 (Sunday) 14:00 - 17:00 hrs (Afternoon Session): CE
CE: Civil Engineering
