GATE 2018 Admit Cards to Release on 5th Jan, Check the Timetable & Online Application Schedule for PSUs

GATE 2018 Admit Cards will be available on 5th January 2018, this week, on the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2018 - gate.iitg.ac.in/ . The notification pertaining to the same on the web portal read, "Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing) – Friday – 05th January 2018." GATE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted across the country on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February 2018, next month, in two sessions viz forenoon from 9am to 12 noon and afternoon from 2pm to 5pm.Candidates who have enrolled for GATE 2018 must keep a tab on the official website on Friday, 5th January to download their admit cards as and when they are released. The Admit Cards will carry important instructions for the candidates along with important information like Enrollment Number, Registration Id, Roll Number, Date of Examination, Venue, Time/Session and Paper.While Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2018 is one of the most crucial exams for candidates seeking admissions in Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes in IITs, IISC and various prestigious engineering, technology and architecture institutions in India; it is also considered by various Public Sector Undertakings -PSUs to shortlist engineering candidates for their internal recruitment processes.The participating PSUs will shortly begin the online application process for recruitment based on GATE 2018 scores on their official websites and candidates would need to furnish their roll number or registration id while applying for the same. Here are the details pertaining to the online application process for the participating PSUs:1. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – online application process to begin on 5th Jan 20182. Indian Oil Corporation Limited – online application process to begin on 5th Jan 20183. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited – online application process to begin on 9th Jan 20184. National Thermal Power Corporation – online application process to begin on 10th Jan 20185. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation – online application process to begin in March/April 2018Earlier last month, IIT Guwahati had released the exam schedule for GATE 2018 viz:ME: Mechanical EngineeringEY: Ecology and EvolutionPE: Petroleum EngineeringXE: Engineering SciencesXL: Life SciencesME: Mechanical EngineeringAE: Aerospace EngineeringMA: MathematicsPI: Production and Industrial EngineeringCS: Computer Sc. and Information TechnologyMN: Mining EngineeringAG: Agricultural EngineeringAR: Architecture and PlanningBT: BiotechnologyCH: Chemical EngineeringCY: ChemistryGG: Geology and GeophysicsIN: Instrumentation EngineeringMT: Metallurgical EngineeringPH: PhysicsTF: Textile Engineering and Fibre ScienceEC: Electronics and Communication Engg.EE: Electrical EngineeringCE: Civil Engineering