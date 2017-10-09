GATE 2018 Application Process Ends 8PM Tonight; Email & Mobile Verification Exempted Today
GATE 2018 is scheduled for February 2018 and the results of the same are expected in March 2018.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/
GATE 2018 Application Process will close tonight at 8PM on the official website of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) - appsgate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who are applying in this last-minute rush on GOAPS have been exempted from mandatory email and phone number verification for now.
As per the notification on the official website read, “Due to last minute rush, the mandatory verification of email and mobile number (before submitting the GATE application form) is relaxed.
You will be able to submit the application form now without verifying the email address and mobile number. Also make the payment before due date. However, you need to verify the email and mobile number later by login to GOAPS."
Thereby the candidates can submit their GATE 2018 application even without a valid email and mobile number verification now; and update the same and verify them later on GOAPS.
As per the statement the candidates must make the GATE 2018 fee on or before due date.
Read more to know Important Dates and 5 Tips to Nail GATE 2018.
Another statement on the notification released read, “The scrutiny process will continue even after the application portal is closed,” which means that candidates whose application status will show as ‘under scrutiny’ need not worry as the scrutiny process will go on even after the application process is closed tonight.
Candidates can read the complete notice here:
http://www.gate.iitg.ac.in/
GATE 2018 is scheduled for February 2018 and the results of the same are expected in March 2018.
About GATE 2018:
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2018 will open the gateway for candidates seeking admissions in post graduate and doctoral programmes offered in various prestigious engineering, technology and architecture institutions in India. GATE 2018 scores are also considered by various Public Sector Undertakings -PSUs to shortlist engineering candidates for recruitment.
Here’s a list of a few PSUs participating in GATE 2018:
1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
2. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
3. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
4. Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)
5. Power Grid Corporation of India
6. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
7. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)
8. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
9. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)
