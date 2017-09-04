GATE 2018: Exam Dates and 5 Basics to Nail the Exam

GATE stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, the prestigious yet equally difficult to qualify exam is conducted online over multiple exam centers across India. Qualifying this exam makes the candidates eligible for admission into post graduate and doctoral programmes offered in Indian Educational Institutions, pertaining to engineering, technology, and architecture.The dates for GATE 2018 are out and it is scheduled for 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February 2018. GATE 2018 will be organized by IIT Guwahati this time. The application process for the same started this month on September 1st and candidates can apply through the GOAPS till October 5th 2017.Since engineering as a career is a first choice for the majority in our nation, the competition is tough and so every candidate has to take their preparation up a notch. In order to help you better, here are a few basics that’ll help you structure your preparation and prepare well –1.To perform better in any exam, you must know its pattern and syllabus thoroughly as it helps immensely while preparing as well as attempting the exam. Self-made notes whether written or types, will help you a great deal with revision few days before the exam. Also any important formulae should be written on a piece of paper or a separate notepad to keep it handy for revision and the more you revise the better your memory retains it. To nail this exam, you will need more than knowledge i.e. you will also require to prepare tactfully. It’s important that whenever you study or revise a concept or a new topic make sure you solve practical questions based on that along with previous year question papers.2.Check the exam pattern and syllabus to identify the subjects that have the greatest and ones that have the lowest weightage in the exam. Along with this also identify the topics that you’re good at and where you lack and prepare your own syllabus and study time table accordingly.3.Decide which subject to cover first or study 2-3 subjects at a time. Set monthly and weekly targets for yourself. Make notes, practice questions and always clarify any concept where a doubt comes up.4.Start revising all subjects and concepts covered by you therein 2 months prior to the examination month and don’t study any new concepts that you haven’t touched earlier. Revise using your short notes and by solving mock tests and previous year question papers.5.When you attempt mock tests make sure to time yourself so as to maintain your time accuracy in the actual exam as well. Keep a tab on the time you spend on solving questions so that you get into the habit of solving questions in a timely way in accordance with the exam pattern and duration.Good luck!