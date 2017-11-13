GATE 2018 Examination City Change Option Opened Today; Closes on November 17
Candidates who wish to change their examination city in their GATE 2018 application will have this option open till 17th November 2017 i.e. Friday this week.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://gate.iitg.ac.in/
GATE 2018 has opened the option to change Examination City on GATE Application Processing System or GOAPS. Candidates who wish to change their examination city will have this option open till 17th November 2017 i.e. Friday this week.
The candidates have to however pay an Examination city change application fee of ₹400 online to take this option. The option to change the examination city is available only online and offline requests can neither be made nor will be entertained.
Candidates interested in making changes to their GATE 2018 Examination City can follow the instructions below and change it as per their convenience:
How to Change GATE 2018 Examination City?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gate.iitg.ac.in/
Step 2 – Login to your candidate profile on GOAPS
Step 3 – Make the changes in your Examination City from the drop down menu
Step 4 – Pay the fee online
Step 5 – Download the confirmation
As per the official website, GATE 2018 Admit Cards will be available for printing from 5th January 2018. GATE 2018 examination will be organized by IIT Guwahati on 3rd – 4th February 2018 and 10th – 11th February 2018 in different cities across India and six cities abroad, for the candidates seeking admissions to Master’s and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture as well as for the candidates keen on applying for the Public State Undertakings (PSUs) who will recruit candidates based on their GATE 2018 scores.
These PSUs are expected to initiate the recruitment process in January 2018 and candidates will need to mention their GATE 2018 Registration Number to apply for these vacancies.
Also, candidates who have not yet verified their email address and mobile number in their GATE 2018 application must do so at the earliest by logging in to their profile page on GOAPS to avoid any last minute hassles and to get up-to-date information pertaining to Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2018.
