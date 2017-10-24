GATE 2018 Online Application Corrections Process Begins at appsgate.iitg.ac.in; Last Date - October 28
Candidates who had applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 can make corrections in gender, category and PwD status in submitted applications till October 28.
GATE 2018 Online Application Corrections Process has been initiated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on its official website - appsgate.iitg.ac.in.
The last date to do corrections and modify a candidate’s gender, category and PwD status is 28th October 2018. Candidates who had applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 and need to change their gender, category and PwD status in submitted applications can do it by following steps given below and paying the applicable fee:
How to do GATE 2018 online application corrections?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - appsgate.iitg.ac.in
Step 2 – Enter your email ID and Password to log in
Step 3 – Click on ‘Change Personal Data’
Step 4 – Make the necessary corrections and Submit
Step 5 – Make payment and take a print out of the confirmation page for further reference
Additional Fee structure for correction in application is:
1. Candidates must pay ₹750 to change Gender from Female to Male/Transgender (except SC/ST and PwD candidates) or vice-versa
2. Candidates must pay ₹750 for Category correction from SC/ST to Gen/OBC (except Female and PwD candidates)
3. Candidates must pay ₹750 for PwD status change from PwD to non-PwD (except Female and SC/ST candidates)
Important Dates:
The admit card for GATE 2018 will be tentatively made available online on 5th January 2018. GATE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on following dates 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th February 2018 across India. The exam will be organized in two sections viz forenoon 9 AM – 12 PM and 2 PM – 5 PM.
