GATE 2018 Online Registration Closes on Oct 5: Why You Must Apply Today
IIT-Guwahati is organising GATE 2018 and has reiterated on the website that October 5 is a 'Hard Deadline' and will not be extended.
GATE 2018 Online Registration window will close on Thursday (October 5, 2017).
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering aka GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) will be accepting the online applications at http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/ till October 5, 2018. However, a notification on the official website reads, "Due to last minute rush, the applicants may see slow response from the application portal which may also lead to failure in payment. Since the application closing date is approaching fast, the applicants are advised to submit the application form at the earliest. NO EXTENSION OF APPLICATION CLOSING DATE."
IIT-Guwahati is organising GATE 2018 and has reiterated on the website that October 5 is a 'Hard Deadline' and will not be extended. Thereby candidates who are keen on appearing for GATE 2018 must register online today to avoid last minute hassles.
GATE 2018 – Participating Public Sector Undertakings - PSUs
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE opens the opportunities for candidates to take admission in various post graduate and doctoral programmes offered in Indian Educational Institutions, pertaining to engineering, technology and architecture. Apart from that, various Public Sector Undertakings -PSUs also use the GATE scores to shortlist engineering candidates for recruitment.
Some of the most popular PSUs short-listing candidates on the basis of GATE are:
1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
2. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
3. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
4. Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)
5. Power Grid Corporation of India
6. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
7. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)
8. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
9. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)
Know the GATE 2018 Exam Dates and 5 Basics To Nail the Exam: http://www.news18.com/news/india/gate-2018-exam-dates-and-5-basics-to-nail-the-exam-1508787.html
Besides PSUs, the direct recruitment to Group A level posts in the Central government is also based on GATE scores. For example, GATE scores are considered for recruitment of Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Science and Technology) and Senior Research Officer (Crypto) in the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India.
Candidates interested in applying for GATE 2018 can follow the step by step instructions from the official guide by clicking on the url given below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B2kqrqyN1YIJQjBWZlF2SjRIZnM/view
