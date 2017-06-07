'Gau Mata' Should be Our National Animal, Says Bengal RSS Unit

Kolkata: Bengal’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wing – without getting into the controversial remark of 'Peacock judge' – stressed on the fact that cow should be our national animal and not tiger.

While claiming that cow has rich sources of energy and divinity, RSS state wing has already started organising events across Bengal to make people aware about the benefits of keeping cow at home.

Speaking to News18’s Bidyut Mukherjee, the organisational secretary of RSS, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said, “We should not forget that India is an agricultural country where cow plays an important role. I don’t see any reason why cow should not be declared as our national animal.”

“Cow is like our mother and ideally it should be the national animal. One should not see it from the religious angle. We will be happy if the central government declares cow as a national animal.”

Debashish Chowdhury, the Sah-prachar Pramukh (South Bengal), who specialises in cow-based economy, said, “Gau Mata’s reverence is not only Indic but suited to the very idea of geographical social cultural unity of the Indian sub-continent. We always had autonomous local panchayat body, traders’ guilds, temple committees etc. Gau Ma is part of that cohesive Bharatiya Hindutva unity. Therefore, cow is for as much dharmic reverence for Muslims as it is for Hindus… Gau Mata should be our national icon.”

Lalit Agarwal of ‘Gau Seva Parivar’ – an RSS affiliate organisation in Bengal – said, “One of the reasons behind our healthy living is cow. It gives us so many products starting from medicines to energy. We should work together for the dignity of cow.”

He added, “During survey we have found that most of the farmers sell their cows because either it stops giving milk or of the health issue. We are educating farmers not to sell cows because cow urine is more important (economical) than Milk. Today, one litre milk cost around Rs 20-Rs 25 but one litre of cow urine is Rs 100-Rs 300 – depending on its quality.”

“We are also giving them training on biogas, mosquito repellent with cow dung and neem. Many products can be made from cow urine and cow dung. They are selling cows for money and therefore we need to convince them on economic lines,” he said, adding ‘Gaumey Vasatey Laxmi’ (Godess Laxmi lives in cow Dung) – a phrase repeatedly used in Upanishad.