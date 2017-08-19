Gauhati University 2nd (Arrear) & 4th Semester Results Batch 2015 (Arts/ Commerce/ Science) Declared at gauhati.ac.in

The Gauhati University 2nd and 4th Semester Arrear Results of Batch 2015 have been declared by the Gauhati University for Arts/ Commerce/ Science streams on its official website - gauhati.ac.in.The students of Batch 2015 of GU had appeared for the arrear exams in the month of June/ July 2017 and can now check the results on the official website by following the steps given below:: Visit the official website of Gauhati University - gauhati.ac.in: Click on the Results tab at the top of the screen: Click on the Below URLs according to your stream and semester). GU Sem 2 Arrear Arts Exam Result 2017 (Batch 2015)http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem2-Arrear-Arts-2015.php). GU Sem 2 Arrear Commerce Exam Result 2017 (Batch 2015)http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem2-Arrear-Com-2015.php). GU Sem 2 Arrear Science Exam Result 2017 (Batch 2015)http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem2-Arrear-Sci-2015.php). GU Sem 4 Arts Exam Result 2017 (2015 Batch)http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem4-Arts-2015.php). GU Sem 4 Commerce Exam Result 2017 (2015 Batch)http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem4-Com-2015.php). GU Sem 4 Science Exam Result 2017 (2015 Batch)http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem4-Sci-2015.php: Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number and Click Submit: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceThe Gauhati University conducts all semester exams for various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses offered by the varsity. The results of all other semesters in various streams have been mostly declared by the University.: http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/The Gauhati University is an esteemed University of North East and was established in the year 1948 on Republic Day of India i.e. 26th January. The University has thousands of students studying in 239 colleges that come under its purview.