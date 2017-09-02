Gauhati University B.Ed Admissions 2017 Merit List out on gauhati.ac.in; Admission Process to be Completed by September 11th
Gauhati University has issued a notification that all affiliated B.Ed Colleges of Gauhati University need to make their own Merit List and issue separate notifications inviting applications from candidates who’ve cleared the aforesaid B.Ed Admissions Entrance Exam.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can check the Merit List gauhati.ac.in
Gauhati University B.Ed Admissions 2017 Merit List has been declared by the Gauhati University on its official website - gauhati.ac.in. The University had conducted the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Admissions Entrance Examination on 6th August 2017, last month for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) in colleges that come under the purview of Gauhati University, Assam.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can check if they’ve made it to the Merit List by following the instructions below:
How to Check Gauhati University B.Ed Admissions 2017 Merit List:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gauhati University - gauhati.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the notification – “B.Ed Admission (Merit) List is not Live”
Step 3: It will take you to another page - Download the PDF document from the bottom of the page
Step 4: CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Application Number
Step 5: Save a Copy of the Result for further reference
Direct Link: https://sites.google.com/a/gauhati.ac.in/bed-admission/ulc/meritlist
Gauhati University has issued a notification that all affiliated B.Ed Colleges of Gauhati University need to make their own Merit List and issue separate notifications inviting applications from candidates who’ve cleared the aforesaid B.Ed Admissions Entrance Exam. The Merit List will be prepared on the basis of equal weightage to Scores in the Entrance Exam + Scores of Qualifying Exam.
Candidates can apply for the colleges of their choice however can take admission only in one college. The Varsity has notified the B.Ed Colleges affiliated to GU to complete the admission process by 11th September 2017 so that the classes can commence from 15th September 2017. The colleges need to submit a report on the number of seats filled and vacant by 14th September to Gauhati University.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can check if they’ve made it to the Merit List by following the instructions below:
How to Check Gauhati University B.Ed Admissions 2017 Merit List:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gauhati University - gauhati.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the notification – “B.Ed Admission (Merit) List is not Live”
Step 3: It will take you to another page - Download the PDF document from the bottom of the page
Step 4: CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Application Number
Step 5: Save a Copy of the Result for further reference
Direct Link: https://sites.google.com/a/gauhati.ac.in/bed-admission/ulc/meritlist
Gauhati University has issued a notification that all affiliated B.Ed Colleges of Gauhati University need to make their own Merit List and issue separate notifications inviting applications from candidates who’ve cleared the aforesaid B.Ed Admissions Entrance Exam. The Merit List will be prepared on the basis of equal weightage to Scores in the Entrance Exam + Scores of Qualifying Exam.
Candidates can apply for the colleges of their choice however can take admission only in one college. The Varsity has notified the B.Ed Colleges affiliated to GU to complete the admission process by 11th September 2017 so that the classes can commence from 15th September 2017. The colleges need to submit a report on the number of seats filled and vacant by 14th September to Gauhati University.