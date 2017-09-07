Gauri Lankesh Had Told Mother About Men Lurking Outside Home a Week Ago

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead at her Bengaluru home on Tuesday evening, had noticed some people suspiciously lurking near her home but did not inform the police, her sister Kavitha Lankesh told the police.In her statement, Kavitha said that Gauri had voiced safety concerns to her aged mother, Indira Lankesh, during a visit last week. Both Kavitha and her mother had advised Gauri to report the matter to the police but she brushed it off and said she would do so if she came across any such activity again, Bangalore Mirror reported.A police officer involved in the investigations said that Kavitha stated that she had met Gauri on Tuesday afternoon at her Gandhi Bazaar office. She learnt about her sister’s death around 8.26 pm after reaching home.“When she came to RR Nagar (Gauri’s home), she found Gauri's car was parked outside with the gates half opened. When she went inside the compound, she found Gauri's body with empty cartridges next to it," the officer said based on the statments by Kavitha, who is the complainant in the case.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that there was no threat perception and Gauri had never complained about it to the police despite meeting the police chief several times.Police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. Gauri, 55, lived alone in her duplex in RR Nagar. The only streetlight in the lane is right outside her house but it had been switched off on the night of the murder, leaving police with grainy images of the crime.The close circuit television (CCTV) footage sourced from Gauri's house showed a man wearing a helmet coming to the gate and firing at her. The police though did not rule out the possibility of another man being present.The Karnataka government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing. Nearly 100 officers are working on the case, including ten inspectors.