Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said that the killers of journalist Gauri Lankesh have been identified.“We know the killers but can’t go public because we need more proof,” he said. Reddy refused to divulge more details saying that the investigation is ongoing.The 55-year-old, who was the editor of a Kannada weekly and a fierce critic of right-wing organisations, was shot dead at her house in Bengaluru on September 5. The murder led to widespread speculation that she was targeted by right-wing organisations.The Karnataka government had formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder. The state government also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who can help the police nab Lankesh's killers.The BJP has demanded a CBI probe, saying the Congress-led state government may not be able to “handle” the investigation.The state organised Lankesh's funeral with full state honours.CCTV footage showed the suspected killer recceing the senior journalist’s house twice on the day of the killing. Sources said the recce was allegedly done outside Lankesh's home once at 3 pm and then again at 7 pm by a person wearing a white shirt and a black helmet and riding a scooter.CCTV footage showed the person passing by her home at 3 pm, taking a U-turn at the end of the road and turning back towards the house again. He repeated the manoeuvre at 7 pm, just an hour before the murder.Sources said he reached the spot again at 8:05 pm, accosted Lankesh when she got in through the small gate to open the big one to let her car in and shot at her. The journalist made a desperate move towards her house but then collapsed seconds later in a pool of blood.