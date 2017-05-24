GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow: Check Your Result Here

New Delhi: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa SSC Senior Secondary Certificate Class 10 Result 2017 on 25th May 2017 at 11 am at examResults.net or gbshse.gov.in.

The results will also be available on KnowYourResult.com, exametc.com.

The distribution of passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks of SSC Examination to will be done in on 27th May 2017 at 10.00 am to 01.00 pm as per the following table.

Log on to official website examResults.net or exametc.com

- Click on the Results tab.

- You will be redirected to another page.

- Click on the link Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2017.

- Enter your Roll No.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the Goa SSC Senior Secondary Certificate Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

The Goa SSC Class 10 2017 results can be checked on following websites via SMS and IVRS.

SMS

Pre – register on www. exametc.com for free SMS

GOA10 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA10 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA10 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB10 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS & USSD

58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

*588# (*588# multi-modals)

The results booklet will also be available on official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of Institution for the official purpose (Website:

gbshse.gov.in).