German National Assaulted by Railway Contractor in UP After ‘Welcome to India’ Greeting

A German national was allegedly beaten by a railway contractor at the Robertsganj railway station in the district, police said on Sunday, days after an assault on a Swiss couple left the local administration red-faced.In the latest incident, Holger Ereek was allegedly beaten by railway contractor Aman Kumar on Saturday after which the station master informed the police.Circle officer Vivekanand Tiwari said that the accused has been arrested.However, the railway contractor alleged that when he greeted Ereek by saying "welcome to India", he hit him. The victim refused to talk to the media.On October 22, a Swiss couple from Lausanne in Switzerland were chased and attacked with stones and sticks by five youths in Fatehpur Sikri, triggering widespread outrage.The couple had said that they were taking a stroll near the station at Fatehpur Sikri after a day in Agra when a group of youths started following them and later attacked. All the accused were arrested.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sought a report from the UP government on the attack.Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons had also dashed off a letter to Yogi Adityanath, saying the incident could have a negative impact on the image of the country.Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh had issued a list of guidelines, including deployment of policemen in plain clothes, more patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras, to prevent such incidents.(With PTI inputs)