GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

German National Assaulted by Railway Contractor in UP After ‘Welcome to India’ Greeting

In the latest incident, Holger Ereek was allegedly beaten by railway contractor Aman Kumar on Saturday after which the station master informed the police.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 5, 2017, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
German National Assaulted by Railway Contractor in UP After ‘Welcome to India’ Greeting
The incident took place in Sonebhadra district’s Robertsganj station in Uttar Pradesh. (TV Grab)
Sonebhadra (UP): A German national was allegedly beaten by a railway contractor at the Robertsganj railway station in the district, police said on Sunday, days after an assault on a Swiss couple left the local administration red-faced.

In the latest incident, Holger Ereek was allegedly beaten by railway contractor Aman Kumar on Saturday after which the station master informed the police.

Circle officer Vivekanand Tiwari said that the accused has been arrested.

However, the railway contractor alleged that when he greeted Ereek by saying "welcome to India", he hit him. The victim refused to talk to the media.

On October 22, a Swiss couple from Lausanne in Switzerland were chased and attacked with stones and sticks by five youths in Fatehpur Sikri, triggering widespread outrage.

The couple had said that they were taking a stroll near the station at Fatehpur Sikri after a day in Agra when a group of youths started following them and later attacked. All the accused were arrested.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sought a report from the UP government on the attack.

Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons had also dashed off a letter to Yogi Adityanath, saying the incident could have a negative impact on the image of the country.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh had issued a list of guidelines, including deployment of policemen in plain clothes, more patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras, to prevent such incidents.

(With PTI inputs)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES