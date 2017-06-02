Get Recommendation From Sartaj Aziz For Medical Visa, India Tells Pak Resident

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday told a Pakistan resident that he needed to get an approval from Pakistan foreign affairs minister Sartaj Aziz for a medical visa.

Mazhar Hussain tweeted to Sushma Swaraj’s official handle that his father was unwell and needed a liver transplant at the earliest.

"I am sorry to know that you're father requires transplant...If Mr. Sartaj Aziz recommends your case, we will give you visa immediately... So, please get in touch with him," Swaraj replied in a series of tweets.

I am sorry to know that your father requires liver transplant.It appears there is some misunderstanding. /1 https://t.co/mt5avldGQX — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 2, 2017

Swaraj's reply to Hussain comes just days after the Indian High Commission in Pakistan issued visas to an ailing minor and his parents after Swaraj intervened and promised them of full assistance.

We have not refused a medical visa. If Mr.Sartaj Aziz recommends your case, we will give the visa immediately. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 2, 2017

Last month, Pakistan had allegedly summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad over non-issuance of medical visas to Pakistani nationals seeking treatment in India.

Tensions had escalated between the two nations after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court on spying charges and the brutal killing of Indian soldiers in Kashmir.