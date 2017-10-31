GGSIPU CET 2018 Schedule Released at ipu.ac.in; Check Now

GGSIPU CET 2018 Schedule has been released by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on its official website - ipu.ac.in, Indraprastha UniversityThe Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from 21st April 2018 to 27th May 2018 for different courses and the results of the same tentatively will be out latest by 3rd of May 2018 till June 2018.Candidates looking forward to admissions to the Indraprastha University, New Delhi can download the schedule from the website by following the steps given below.– Visit official website - ipu.ac.in– Click on 'Academics'– Click on 'CET 2018 Schedule'– Download the pdf and take a print out of the same: http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/cet2018schdl301017.pdfThe GGSIPU Common Entrance Test 2018 is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions viz: 10:30 am TO 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm TO 4:00 pm.Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) was established by the Govt. of NCT Delhi on 28th March 1998. It was earlier known as Indraprastha University, which was established as a state University. It was named Indraprastha after the ancient mythological city featured in Mahabharata epic. It was renamed in 2001 as Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) after the Tenth Guru of Sikhs - Guru Gobind Singh.Qualifying Common Entrance Tests (CETs) is the only way to have Admission in courses of the university. 46 CETs are held by the University for Admissions to its programs. The university also conducts CET for Ph.d so candidates eligible and interested can apply in the February every year.The University School of Engineering & Technology was ranked 74 amongst all engineering colleges in India in 2017 and the University School of Management Studies was ranked 35 among management schools in India.