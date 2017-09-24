Ghazipur: NGT Seeks Report on 'Segregation, Disposal' of Waste

: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to submit a report on segregation, compaction and disposal of waste at the Ghazipur landfill site.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked them to submit an action plan with regard to fresh waste of nearly 800 metric tonnes that is being brought to the landfill site every day.The green panel also ordered them to clearly state how they would convert this landfill site into a green area in accordance with the provision of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016."We direct the Secretary, Urban Development, NCT Delhi, Commissioner and Chief Engineer of EDMC to place beforethe Tribunal, a clear report and action plan in regard to the manner and methodology that would be done by them for the purpose of dealing with segregation, compaction and disposal of the deposited waste..."They should clearly say as to how they will convert this landfill site into a green area in accordance with the provision of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016," the bench said.During the hearing, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the bench that it was segregating and transporting waste from Ghazipur site for the construction of National Highway 24. A section of NH-24 spanning a total of 2 kms is being taken up as a pilot project, NHAI said.The matter was fixed for next hearing on October 5.On September 1, a portion of the 45 metre high garbage dump in east Delhi's Ghazipur had collapsed due to heavy rains, killing two people and pushing a car and three two-wheelers off the road, into a canal.The tribunal had earlier come down heavily on the AAP government and the EDMC over the landfill collapse, saying "nothing can be more humiliating than people being killed under a garbage hill."The green panel had issued notices directing them to show cause why punitive action should not be taken against the Delhi government and criminal proceedings not initiated against the erring EDMC officials over the "unfortunate" incident.