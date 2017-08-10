Girl Killed for 'Daring' to Study, Mother Demands Death for Village Head's Son

Close on the heels of the Chandigarh stalking case, comes yet another morbid saga of eve-teasing and murder, this time from Uttar Pradesh.A 17-year-old girl was killed allegedly by the son of the village pradhan while she was on her to way to school in Salempur town of Uttar Pradesh.According to the victim’s mother, the Class 12 student of Sanskar Bharti School had stopped going to school three months ago due to alleged eve-teasing by accused Prince Tiwari. Tiwari and his friend Raju Yadav were arrested from Gorakhpur, the Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.These days the entire nation seems to be standing in solidarity with a Chandigarh girl Varnika Kundu who took a stand against eve teasing and harassment by a son of a politician, but things seem to have gone from bad to worse for girls in Uttar Pradesh.“The pradhan’s son threatened my daughter of dire consequences if she ‘dared’ to go to school. My daughter was going to school after three months to know the details of her exams. But the pradhan’s son murdered her on the way. All we want is death penalty for the accused,” the victim’s mother said."My father had asked her not to go to school, but she objected, saying she could not afford to miss school for long," said the victim’s 14-year-old sister who was reportedly with her during the crime.The victim was reportedly cycling to school on Tuesday morning with her sister when the two accused allegedly came on separate bikes and tried to stop her from going to school. When the girl fought back, the accused allegedly whipped out a knife and slashed her throat before fleeing with his friends.“Around three months ago, we received a complaint about eve-teasing, but both parties reached a compromise. Now, we have registered murder charges against five people, including the pradhan, while two persons have been arrested. The police are on the lookout for the remaining three,” said ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar.