Girl Made to Stand in Boys' Toilet as Punishment in Telangana School

In a shocking incident, a Class 5 student in a Telangana school was made to stand in the boys' washroom as 'punishment' for coming to the school in casual dress and not in uniform.The incident sparked outrage among the parents of school children following which they along with locals gathered at the school in R C Puram area near Hyderabad and launched protest against the school.Reacting to the incident, K T Rama Rao, in a tweet, said, "Ridiculous & absolutely inhuman. Will take it up with Hon'ble Deputy CM for appropriate action on the school." The girl's father yesterday approached city-based NGO 'Balala Hakkula Sangham' over the incident.The state government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked the district education officer to submit a report.According to the girl's father, a woman PTE (physical training education) teacher of the school asked his daughter the reason for not wearing the uniform on Saturday. "She was not even bothered to listen to my child's explanation that a note was already written by us in her diary requesting to allow for one day without uniform," he said in a statement to PTI."She (the teacher) dragged my child forcefully and asked her to stay for five minutes inside the boys' washroom as a punishment for not wearing the uniform," he alleged. "This act of abuse has had a bad impact on my child and hurt her dignity," he said."Now my child is not at all ready to face the co-students as she is feeling ashamed," he said.Denying the allegations, the woman teacher told mediapersons on Monday that as the girl was not wearing uniform, she only asked her the reason. She said the girl was standing near the boys' washroom and was never asked to stand inside it.