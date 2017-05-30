X
Girls Outshine Boys in Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Result 2017
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Pune: Girls outperformed boys in the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.
The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra stood at 89.50. The passing percentage for girls was 93.20, compared to 86.65 of boys, a senior official said.
The results for all the nine divisions - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur and Konkan - were simultaneously declared.
14,29,478 students appeared for the exam this year and of them, 12,79,406 passed, he said.
Konkan division scored highest passing percentage with 95.20 whereas Mumbai was lowest with 88.21, the official added.
