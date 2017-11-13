GITAM GAT 2018 Admission Process Begins; Online Test on April 11, 2018
The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) invites applications for admissions to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs in the streams of Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy.
The GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2018 Admission Process has been initiated by the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) on its official website - gitam.edu/gat.
Applications are invited from the candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs in the streams of Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy in Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.
Candidates who are interested in applying for the admission test can follow the instructions below and apply online before the due date – 26th March 2018.
How to apply for GITAM GAT 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official webpage for GAT2018 - gitam.edu/gat
Step 2 – Click on Apply Methods
Step 3 – Follow the procedure given on this page
Step 4 – Make the fee payment online or offline
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Application Fees:
Male candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000 while female candidates need to pay ₹600 for the same.
Examination Centres:
GAT 2018 Online Test is scheduled to be conducted across 48 examination centres across India. Candidates can check the complete list of exam centres here:
http://gitam.edu/gat/about/online-test-centres
Scholarships:
Candidates who will make it to the Top 10 in GAT UGTP 2018 will be conferred 100% Scholarship for the course. Candidates who will rank from Rank 11 to 100, will be eligible to get a 50% waive off from the course tuition fee.
Important Dates:
Application Window Closes: March 26, 2018
Online Slot Booking: 5th April to 8th April 2018
Download Hall Tickets: 5th April 2018
GAT 2018 Online Test: 11th April to 26th April 2018
GAT 2018Exam Result: 30th April 2018
