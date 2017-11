GITAM GAT 2018 Admission Process Begins; Online Test on April 11, 2018

The GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2018 Admission Process has been initiated by the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) on its official website - gitam.edu/gat Applications are invited from the candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs in the streams of Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy in Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.Candidates who are interested in applying for the admission test can follow the instructions below and apply online before the due date – 26th March 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official webpage for GAT2018 - gitam.edu/gat Step 2 – Click on Apply MethodsStep 3 – Follow the procedure given on this pageStep 4 – Make the fee payment online or offlineStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceMale candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000 while female candidates need to pay ₹600 for the same.GAT 2018 Online Test is scheduled to be conducted across 48 examination centres across India. Candidates can check the complete list of exam centres here:Candidates who will make it to the Top 10 in GAT UGTP 2018 will be conferred 100% Scholarship for the course. Candidates who will rank from Rank 11 to 100, will be eligible to get a 50% waive off from the course tuition fee.Application Window Closes: March 26, 2018Online Slot Booking: 5th April to 8th April 2018Download Hall Tickets: 5th April 2018GAT 2018 Online Test: 11th April to 26th April 2018GAT 2018Exam Result: 30th April 2018