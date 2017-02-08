Give Account of Your Tenure Before Seeking Votes, Congress Tells PM Modi

Dehradun: Accusing BJP of using black money in the assembly polls, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that before asking for votes in Uttarakhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first give an account of his two-and-a-half years in office and 13 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath, who was here to campaign for the party for the February 15 Assembly elections, accused the Centre of informing it's industrialist friends about demonetisation in advance and securing the money it needed for the polls.

"Now the same black money is being used openly by the party to contest elections. BJP candidates are spending heavily in these polls which obviously they are not doing by selling their wives' jewellery," he said.

Calling Modi a seasoned player of the politics of rhetoric, he said now the PM will come here, thump his chest and tell the people that he was fighting against black money.

"Before asking for votes for BJP, PM should give an account of his two-and-a-half years in office and the states governed by his party especially Madhya Pradesh," the Congress leader said.

Talking about MP which is his home state, Nath said BJP has been in power there for 13 years and "biggest achievements" of this long tenure have been Vyapam scam, growing unemployment and stalled development.

Terming clean India and digital India as mere slogans to mislead people, he said Modi was an "expert" in the art of coining luring slogans.