Making a clear distinction between “Semitic and non-Semitic religions” RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya has said only Hindu Rohingyas should be considered for asylum in India since they have “no other place to go”.The RSS leader was responding to latest reports from the Rakhine state in Myanmar where the ethnic violence has led to the displacement of not just Rohingya Muslims, but also Rohingya Hindus.Govindacharya had last week impleaded before the Supreme Court seeking deportation of Rohingya Muslim refugees, claiming that allowing them to stay in India may lead to “another partition”.“Hindus have no other place to go. The Hindu Rohingyas are philosophically and ideologically in sync with the land. They can’t be treated the same way as others,” Govindacharya told News18.When asked to elaborate on India’s stand in context to Hindu Rohingyas, he said, “I will take my ideological stand on this question. We cannot equate the Semitic and non-Semitic religions. The Semitic religions have exclusive Judaic thinking, believing in global brotherhood and we can ignore it at our own peril.”He added, “How can we see the two (Rohingya Hindus and Muslims) the same way? There should be an investigation on how the Muslim Rohingyas reached Jammu and Kashmir. Around nine districts of Bengal have been converted into Muslim majority region. Look at the way religion affects event the mundane aspects of our lives.”Referring to the ethic Tamil conflict in Sri Lanka, Govindacharya said the global scene has altered over the past three decades with Islamic terrorism emerging as a global threat. “This issue cannot be seen simplistically — it cannot be seen only on humanitarian grounds, or in the light of human rights. We also have some responsibility towards national security,” he added.On the other hand, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also joined the Rohingya debate, seeking asylum for Muslims on humanitarian grounds. “If Taslima Nasreen could be allowed to stay in India, then why not Rohingyas? Nasreen became your sister, why can’t Rohingyas become your brother?” Owaisi said at a public rally last evening.