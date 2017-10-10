Give e-greetings, Instead of Cards in Diwali: Health Ministry

: To reduce the use of paper this festive season, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked its staff to opt for e-greetings in Diwali.The aim is to give a boost to the government's 'Digital India' initiative and to promote an eco-friendly method of sending e-greetings instead of paper-based cards, a senior Health Ministry official said.According to a circular issued by the Health Ministry, "In order to give a boost to the 'Digital India' initiative, it has been decided to go forward with e-greetings in place of paper-based greetings."The circular further states that requests for printing of season's greeting cards would be entertained by the general section."Your participation in this contemporary and eco-friendly initiative is inevitable to the success of 'Digital India'," it said.The e-greetings can be sent through the e-greetings portal of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.It allows users to select and send greetings from multiple occasion-specific templates, it said. The government departments can also customise the greetings by adding tag-lines and messages related to their programmes and schemes.The portal includes greetings for various occasions, including days of national importance.Each department can create its own greetings and slogans to connect with their employees, colleagues and stakeholders, the circular read.The portal is also open for use by all citizens for sending e-greetings to their family and friends. This would promote greater interaction and participation of citizens in the process of creative work for the government as well as dissemination of information pertaining to subjects of national importance, it said.