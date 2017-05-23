Give Grace Marks to Students This Year, Delhi HC Orders CBSE

New Delhi: In a major relief to students, the Delhi HC on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the moderation policy this year.

The court told the education board that it may choose to scrap the policy from next year. Sources at CBSE told News18 that it was preparing a response to the directive. “We need to see the order to come out with a response,” sources said.

A PIL, filed by a parent, said that the policy should be revised or at least postponed for next year.

The court, while hearing the plea on Monday, asked the education authority why the policy couldn’t be implemented from next year since the results for this year were to be announced soon.

The plea states that the policy was changed by way of a notification, after the exams were held this year, and would thus have an impact on the students who had appeared already. The lawyer, appearing on behalf of the parent, said class 12 students would be at a disadvantage as the scrapping of moderation policy could decrease marks by at least 15%, thus putting them at the risk of not matching up to the Delhi University cut-offs this year.

The lawyer added that states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had decided to implement the move from next year, which implies that only students from Delhi would be at a disadvantage this year.

The court was also informed that DU was asked to give some relaxation to students this year, keeping in view the move by CBSE. But, the university refused to comply.