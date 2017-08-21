GJM Calls For Tripartite Meet With Mamata, Rajnath to End Darjeeling Crisis

: After calling an indefinite bandh on June 12, the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) for the first time on Monday requested for a tripartite meet to end the deadlock in the Hills.GJM Joint Secretary (Central Committee), Binoy Tamang said, "The onus of ensuring peace in Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars is not only the responsibility of the people living there but also that of the Centre as well as the West Bengal government. We, therefore, request the governments to initiate talks at the earliest so that peace and normalcy could be restored in our region.""We once again reiterate that we do not have any tie up with any insurgent organisations either in the North East, Nepal or any anywhere else in India or world. Therefore, we want that National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into all the major violence and blasts which took place in the Hills," he said."We believe in democratic form of protest towards the realisation of Gorkhaland," he added.Sources said, Morcha leaders are under pressure (from the people of Hills due to severe crisis of emergency services) to end their strike before going for an official announcement - they want to have a tripartite meeting with the Centre and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.On August 18, Morcha chief Bimal Gurung wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding that the NIA should investigate the Darjeeling blast as they have no faith in the West Bengal Police.He wrote the letter after the West Bengal Police filed a case against Bimal Gurung and two others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in the Darjeeling blast case."On August 18, a blast of unknown nature occurred in Darjeeling town and before anyone could come to know about the nature of the blast, the Darjeeling police rushed in to file an FIR against the GJM president and other leaders. Sir, every Gorkha is today wondering as to how is it possible that an FIR be filed this early, in such a serious matter, while the investigations have not yet begun at all?" Bimal Gurung's letter to Rajnath read."The blast site is situated right next to the Darjeeling Sadar Police Station, and currently heavy police force has been deployed in the entire Darjeeling region. So, how is it possible that the police wouldn't or didn't see someone planting a bomb in the middle of the night, so close to their own premise? We suspect that the blast is a handiwork of the Bengal government to disrupt the Gorkhaland movement," the letter read.