GJM Slams Mamata, Says No Invitation of Talks From West Bengal Govt

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) hinted that talks are only possible if they get an official communication from the Mamata Banerjee government.“The indefinite strike called by the GJM in protest against the atrocities of the state government have reached its 57th day. Instead of finding a path of negotiations, the state government is busy arresting not only GJM workers but even the ailing people travelling down to the plains for treatment or other purpose,” GJM general secretary Rooshan Giri said.He said that Banerjee’s occasional remarks to the press offering talks to resolve the impasse are surprising as no formal communication has reached GJM so far.“It seems that she is misleading not only GJM but also the people of Bengal. It seems that she is not sincere and honest to find out an amicable solution but trying to camouflage the scenario and succeed in making her hidden strategy prevail,” he said.“GJM still feel that long pending issues of Gorkhas should be attended without further delay by both the state and central government,” he added.The GJM had suffered a setback after the Centre on July 25 clarified that there is proposal to form any committee on Gorkhaland.Union minister of state for home affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, had said, “There is no proposal to appoint a committee to look into the merits and demerits of the demands of Gorkhas, Advasis and others. The question does not arise.”Trouble started in the Hills after GJM raised their voice against state government’s move to make Bangla compulsory in the schools. Later Banerjee clarified that it is not applicable for the students in the Hills. But GJM leaders called for an indefinite strike with effect from June 12, 2017.