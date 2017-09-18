Goa Bans Drinking in Public Places to Curb 'Nuisance' by Revellers

Fond of the drink and heading to Goa? Pay attention to where you pop open that cold one.The Manohar Parrikar-led Goa government has banned drinking alcohol in public places to curb 'nuisance’ created by people in drunken state.According to the Chief Minister, necessary amendments to the excise act will be done next month."We need to come out with the notification banning drinking of liquor in public places. The notification will be issued by October-end for which we will amend the existing law," Parrikar said at a function in Panaji.The state government is currently governing the licences to the liquor outlets under Goa, Daman and Diu Excise Act, 1964.Goa has already announced ban on drinking in selected public places, including beaches.Parrikar said the state government is also serious about inculcating the habit of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. He said the police will penalise two-wheeler riders who are driving without helmet and also will tell them the benefits of wearing a helmet while driving.Justifying the decision, Goa’s Town and Country Planning Minister Vijay Sardesai told CNN-News18, “Goa is a party destination, but we don’t want people to think anything and everything is allowed here. We want good tourists to come in.”