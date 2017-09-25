Goa Board Announces Class 10 and 12 Exam Dates 2018 at http://www.gbshse.gov.in/; Registration Starts in November

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 10 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) Exam and Class 12 Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) exam on its official website - http://www.gbshse.gov.in/.As per the examination schedule, the Class 10 Board Exams will commence on April 2 and end on April 21, 2018, while the Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 5 to March 24, 2018. The Vocational Stream Board exams and Exams for Children with Special needs will commence on March 6, 2018. The Board Exam results will be announced in April-May 2018.Approximately 16,000 students from the state of Goa had appeared for Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 exams last year. The pass percentage of Goa Board students in 2017 was 89%. As per a report by Goa Board, the total pass percentage for students of Science stream in 2017 was 88.12%, 87.53% for Arts stream students, 96.70% for Commerce stream students and 88.15% for vocational subject students.Candidates seeking to appear for Goa Board Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2018 can register online from November 2017 onwards on the Board’s official website. Details of the same will be updated later. As per a report, the Class 12 Exams 2018 will start with language paper first for students of arts, science and commerce streams. The Goa Board exams will start at 10am in the morning and students would have to check in at the Exam Centre before 9.30 am.