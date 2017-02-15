Goa Elections 2017: The Key Players and Issues Likely to Dominate

After the polling in 40 constituencies on February 4, it is a speculative time in Goa.

According to reports, Congress is often equated with corruption and the BJP’s rule is seen as ‘disappointment’. The BJP indeed faces anti-incumbency albeit a mild one. The AAP which just emerged as a force to reckon with in the last six months gradually gained momentum, especially among Catholics in the coastal areas, though it is also fighting the negativity it generated in Delhi in the last two years.

Here is a graphical representation of the Key players and issues to watch out for: